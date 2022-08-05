Seymour Lake commences with traffic pattern change, on a trial basis

Seymour Lake Road for a one month period (August 4-September 4), will be one-way only from Hudson Bay Mtn. road to Carr Road in order to improve traffic safety.

A notice posted on the Seymour Lake Conservation Society Facebook page reads:

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have instituted a temporary traffic pattern change on Seymour Lake Road, creating a one-way road segment. This change requires traffic accessing Seymour Lake Road to do so by travelling along Monckton Road and Gardiner Road, and discourages traffic from accessing Seymour Lake Road directly from Hudson Bay Mountain Road. Directional signage and information boards have been placed to communicate this change. This allows cars to safely park on one side of the road, and traffic to move safely in the other lane without encountering oncoming vehicles.

This traffic pattern has been instituted initially for a trial period of approximately one month. At the trial’s end the Ministry will review the effectiveness. Stakeholder feedback will be considered. This review may permanently institute one-way traffic or return it to a two-way road. Questions or information can be directed to the Roads Area Manager, Jeff McKay, by phone (250-876-7182) or email (jeff.mckay@gov.bc.ca).”



