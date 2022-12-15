Draft school calendar 2023-2024. (Submitted photo)

School district seeks input on draft school calendars up to 2025

Input from parents, teacher and students is requested.

At the recent meeting of the school board (Dec. 6), the board set forth two draft school calendars for the 2023-2024, and the 2024-2025 school years.

The guiding principles are meeting or exceeding the number of teaching days in a calendar year, and the overall teaching hours in a year.

The board is asking now for public input regarding these calendars. They would like to hear from teachers, students, parents and any other stakeholders that may have suggestions or comments to add regarding the calendars.

According to Matthew Monkman, who helped shape the calendars, the two calendars allow for stat holidays in some cases to be added to a weekend, allowing for a long weekend. It also combines spring break and Easter break to allow two consecutive weeks off, which many parents had requested in the past.

You can request copies of the draft calendars from the school board office, and submit comments regarding the calendars to contact-sd54@sd54.bc.ca


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Draft school calendar 2024-2025. (Submitted photo)

