School District 54 announces new Principal of Early Learning

School District 54, (Bulkley Valley), announced the appointment of Bev Forster to the position of principal of early learning starting October 1.

Forster has extensive experience working in the early years of children’s education. She has an Early Childhood Education Certificate and has worked in pre-schools and in daycares prior to her teaching career.

Forster also has 24 years of teaching and administrative experience in the elementary grades. Many of those years were in early primary, including kindergarten. More recently, she has also been supporting the school district’s early learning programs on a part-time basis.

“Ms. Forster is a life long learner with a strong belief in the importance of quality early learning experiences. Under her guidance, the district looks forward to expanding early learning programs and services for students and children in our communities,” said Mike McDiarmid, superintendent of schools.



