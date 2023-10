In a post on Facebook, the Roi Theater said tickets to the movie will only be available at the door

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5, 2023 (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

The Roi Theater is warning Smithers residents of scammers trying to pawn off tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie.

In a post on Facebook, the Roi Theater said tickets to the movie will only be available at the door. Anyone claiming to have tickets for sale are participating in a “scam.”

Taylor Swift will have a 4-week stint on the big screen, playing on Oct. 13-15, 19-22, 26-29, and Nov. 2-5 at various times. The price for a general admission ticket is $20.88, including GST.

Read More: Record breaking ‘Midnights’ album for Taylor Swift