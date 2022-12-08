Regional district announces start-up business contest

Businesses in their startup phase can now take their position on the start-line of a local contest.

Entrepreneurs who are 19 years of age or older at the time of submission are being called to send their entries to the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) if their business is new, almost ready to launch, or engaged in significant diversification.

“The competition is for new, independent ideas which have potential to develop into a viable business,” said the Regional District in an announcement for the 2023 Start-Up Business Contest.

Qualifying entries include:

• Proposed new businesses that must be ready to begin start-up process within 6 months of contest closing;

• Existing small business that must have started operations in January 2020 or later;

• An existing business that has plans to diversify, innovate, or scale their business within six months of contest closing.

To be eligible, businesses must be located within any of the communities of Smithers, Telkwa, and Electoral Area A; Granisle, Topley and Electoral Area G; Burns Lake and Electoral Area B; Electoral Area E; Fraser Lake, Endako, Fort Fraser and Electoral Area D; Vanderhoof and Electoral Area F; or Fort St. James and Electoral Area C.

“Following the entry deadline the selection panel will review all entries and the top five finalists will be selected,” said the RDBN. “Each finalist chosen will present their concept pitch at the 2023 RDBN Business Forum in Telkwa on March 28, 2023.”

All finalists will receive prize packages which will include business forum registration, gala dinner tickets, and hotel accommodations in Smithers for the event. The grand prize winner will be chosen at the gala dinner on March 28.

Past contestants are not eligible to enter this year. For a full list of rules and policies, please look up the contest information package on the RDBN website under the economic development tab or the feature block of their homepage. Submissions and information can be channeled by email through economic.development@rdbn.bc.ca or visit the RDBN office in Burns Lake in person.

Contest key dates:

Feb. 10 Entry deadline

Feb. 28 Finalists announced

March 10 Deadline for Stage 2 requirements

March 13–24 Finalists to review presentations with business coach

March 28 (business forum) Stage 3 concept pitch meeting

March 28 (gala dinner) Announcement of RDBN Start-Up Business Contest Winner