RCMP seize drugs and cash from travel trailer

Collaborative investigation leads to search warrant and two arrests

Police arrested two people over the weekend seizing illicit drugs, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, as the result of an ongoing investigation, the Smithers RCMP obtained a search warrant for a travel trailer, which was parked on Crown land in the Bulkley River area known as Dohler Flats.

During the search, officers located a “significant quantity” of illicit drugs, Canadian currency, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking behaviour.

Officers arrested a man and woman while executing the search warrant, both of whom have since been released without charges pending further investigation.

READ MORE: Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’

“The outcome of this investigation is credited to the collaborative efforts of officers from the Smithers General Investigation Section, BC Highway Patrol, and Smithers General Duty Section,” said Cpl Ryan Law, Smithers RCMP.

People with any information about this or any other crime are asked to contact the Smithers RCMP at (250) 847-3233.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter