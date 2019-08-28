Terry Gillespie pictured in Burns Lake when he worked there as a corporal with the RCMP detachment. (File photo)

RCMP announce new Smithers detachment commander

Gillespie moved from Haida Gwaii where he was a Sergeant at the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment

Terry Gillespie has been announced as the detachment commander for Smithers RCMP detachment.

Gillespie moved from Haida Gwaii where he was a Sergeant at the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment.

The interim commander, Sgt. Darren Durnin, made the announcement at council’s August 27 meeting.

“My family and I are really excited to have the opportunity to be part of the community in Smithers,” said Gillespie, noting he has previously spent time in the region.

“I was previously posted in Burns Lake and spent a lot of time here so we’re really looking forward to being part of the community.”

Durnin also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for his ability to serve in the interim.

“It’s been a great experience.”

Durnin will now return back to his prior role in the detachment.

READ MORE: Smithers RCMP address crime index increase at quarterly update to council

In the past year the detachment has been focused on a number of goals for the area, including reducing substance abuse, improving road and traffic safety and an improved relationship between the police and the community.

A project which began last year — Downtown for All — focuses on an increased presence of Smithers RCMP in the downtown core throughout the summer.

Previous story
Canfor closing Houston mill for one week
Next story
Search crews looking for missing mushroom picker in Kispiox Valley

Just Posted

Search crews looking for missing mushroom picker in Kispiox Valley

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing last night

All’s fair

The enduring legacy of agriculture in an increasingly urban world

In his column, Thom argues in support of a more vigorous system for vetting tax exemptions.

There are few things more difficult than examining your own prejudices, but… Continue reading

Feds approve $4M for Tahltan protected and conserved areas

Well defined stewardship will help nation reduce uncertainties for resource partners

Canfor closing Houston mill for one week

And shifting to a four-day week this fall

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Most Read