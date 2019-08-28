RCMP announce new Smithers detachment commander

Gillespie moved from Haida Gwaii where he was a Sergeant at the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment

Terry Gillespie pictured in Burns Lake when he worked there as a corporal with the RCMP detachment. (File photo)

Terry Gillespie has been announced as the detachment commander for Smithers RCMP detachment.

Gillespie moved from Haida Gwaii where he was a Sergeant at the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment.

The interim commander, Sgt. Darren Durnin, made the announcement at council’s August 27 meeting.

“My family and I are really excited to have the opportunity to be part of the community in Smithers,” said Gillespie, noting he has previously spent time in the region.

“I was previously posted in Burns Lake and spent a lot of time here so we’re really looking forward to being part of the community.”

Durnin also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for his ability to serve in the interim.

“It’s been a great experience.”

Durnin will now return back to his prior role in the detachment.

In the past year the detachment has been focused on a number of goals for the area, including reducing substance abuse, improving road and traffic safety and an improved relationship between the police and the community.

A project which began last year — Downtown for All — focuses on an increased presence of Smithers RCMP in the downtown core throughout the summer.