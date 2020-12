Fort St. James photographer Taylor Hansen spotted this blue-eyed Moose between Vanderhoof and Fort St. James “munching on the side of the road.” (Submitted by Taylor Hansen)

Fort St. James photographer Taylor Hansen spotted this blue-eyed Moose between Vanderhoof and Fort St. James “munching on the side of the road.” The Moose was “huge, happy and very okay with us stopping to say hi!” photographer Taylor Hansen said. (Submitted by Taylor Hansen)

By Aman Parhar

Blue-eyed moose photographed