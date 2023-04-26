Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday – Garner John Price

Price is wanted for robbery, break and enter and aggravated assault

This week, the Prince Rupert RCMP is featuring 29-year-old Garner John Price for Wanted Wednesday.

Price is wanted for the following: robbery; break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence; aggravated assault; and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Price is described as an Indigenous male; 5’7 (170 cm); 161 lb (73 kg); brown hair; brown eyes.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you locate him, contact your local police immediately.

If you have any information about Garner John Price’s whereabouts, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).