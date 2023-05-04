Prince Rupert Port Authority community Investment Fund contributed $27,000 for the Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club’s construction of two all-season shelters on the Onion Lake Ski Trails. (Photo: PRPA supplied)

Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $27,000 for Onion Lake all-season shelters

The Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club manages the trail network between Kitimat and Terrace

Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club has constructed two new multi-function shelters at Onion Lake thanks to a $27,000 contribution from the Prince Rupert Port Authority Community Investment Fund the PPRA announced on May 5.

The new shelters are located at the Onion Lake Viewpoint and the Lakelse Lake Viewpoint, offering trail users a scenic resting stop while they are several kilometres away from the stadium and club facilities at the trails’ starting point. Both are equipped with seating for small groups like families, clubs or school groups and one offers a fireplace for warmth. The design and construction of the shelters were completed to ensure long-term public use.

The ski club, established as a non-profit in 1976 for cross-country sport, is located in between Terrace and Kitimat. It is responsible for maintaining the regional cross-country ski hub and trails along the extensive, more than 35 kilometre network.

With the port authority’s investment, the organization was able to construct the much-needed sizeable, all-season shelter areas to offer rest, warmth and a place to gather for trail users, PPRA stated in a media release.

“We are very grateful to the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund for contributing to this project. We had no outdoor gathering spaces with shelter – this will be something that will last a long time and be of tremendous value to the club,” said Lisa Hanna, director, Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club.

The club is actively developing the trail network for additional uses like snowshoeing, fat-bike riding and off-season hiking. There are currently 850 season pass holders with thousands of day pass users, and the club offers lessons and recreation to a variety of skill levels and age groups.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is committed to investing in recreational assets that improve the quality of life for residents in northern BC and that help ensure that everyone can participate in outdoor opportunities that support an active lifestyle while enjoying our pristine wilderness,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority. “We applaud the Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club for their partnerships with multiple organizations in ensuring the trail assets are multi-use, accessible to a variety of skill levels and ages, and available year-round.”

