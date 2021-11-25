Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge to build a wing with waterpark

Kids having fun on a waterslide like the one proposed at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge in Smither. (File photo)

Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge is beginning the process to develop a two-story expansion for a water park and other recreation facilities.

Smithers council passed the hotel’s Form and Development permit application at its Nov. 9 meeting, with conditions.

The planned renovations are projected to cost $3.5 million and will be a new wing connected to the hotel that will include a pool, waterslide, hot tub, spa, fitness centre, multipurpose room and a games room. The planned two storey addition will also offer extra space for visiting and viewing the recreation areas.

Council had the following conditions on the design for construction to proceed;

That the two amenity space entrances be architecturally reinforced; that the developers replace proposed canopies over doorways with gabled ones to ensure safety during winter; that a landscaping plan be approved by the town; that proper lighting and visibility for fences and the surrounding area must be sufficient to allow safe access from Frontage Rd. and Sixteenth street; and that the developer must submit details on loading spaces for the town to approve.

Coun. John Buikema expressed his support of the project as a very welcome addition to what Smithers has to offer residents and travellers.

“I’m very excited about this new project,” he said. “It’s a great idea, one Smither’s needs and one I feel the council should support wholeheartedly.”

One of the unique features of the proposed structure is a 12-metre high tower where the water slide will be housed. The use of glass will also be a dominant feature of the addition.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter