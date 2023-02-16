Children in Senegal enjoy the contents of the Christmas Shoeboxes Smithers residents sent. (Frank King photo)

Children in Senegal enjoy the contents of the Christmas Shoeboxes Smithers residents sent. (Frank King photo)

Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Campaign a huge success

123 boxes from Smithers made their way to Senegal and Costa Rica

Despite the challenges posed by inflation, shortages, and the conflict in Ukraine, Canadians packed 415,072 shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items during the 2022 Samaritan’s Purse shoebox campaign, Operation Christmas Child. This number includes the 123 boxes residents in the Bulkley Valley filled. In total, B.C. residents packed 52,498 shoeboxes in 2022.

That is an increase of more than 1,000 shoebox gifts over 2021’s total. Distribution of shoeboxes around the world has already begun. During the next few weeks, children in Ukraine, the Philippines, Central America, and western Africa will be receiving shoeboxes packed by caring Canadians.

The 415,072 boxes donated in 2022—including tens of thousands of boxes packed online at PackaBox.ca—were part of a worldwide total of nearly 10.6 million collected in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, South Korea, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

READ MORE:Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gifts collection Nov. 14 to 16

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Canadians,” said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child.

“Thousands of Canadians are taking advantage of Operation Christmas Child’s internet option that enables them to pack shoeboxes year-round at PackaBox.ca. Canadians can choose shoebox gift items while also uploading personal notes and photos,” Shields explained.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and hand-delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease, and famine. This year, Samaritan’s Purse collected its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.


