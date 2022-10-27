October’s Smithers StoryWalk features Halloween theme

Inside a house that is haunted is featured this month at Walnut Park Elementary

This month’s StoryWalk Smithers has been getting a lot of attention, of the fun kind, with its Hallowe’en theme.

StoryWalk in Smithers is a fun, free, family activity for young kids, to take a walk through the pages of a deconstructed children’s book and enjoy reading a wonderful story together in the outdoors,

The October StoryWalk is up until November 3.

Located in front of the Walnut Park Elementary school, along the fences, is the new story Inside a house that is haunted, by Alyssa Satin Capucilli.

Many of the activities for this month’s StoryWalk follow a Hallowe’en theme as well, but also directly relate to the story.

StoryWalk combines the pleasures and early literacy benefits of reading children’s books aloud with all the joys and health benefits of walking and playing together outdoors.

It is accessible to everyone and is an activity parents can do with their kids on their own schedule, without having to register, book a time or pay a fee.

When you finish the story, head over to the Northwest Child Development Centre to pick up a free activity kit for the kids to do at home. The centre is located at 1471 Columbia Drive and open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New activity kits are created for each book.

Enter the draw for a chance to win a copy of each book. Multiple entries are encouraged – send one in every time you do StoryWalk. Instructions are located on the end of the StoryWalk board

StoryWalk kits are available for non-profit community groups to borrow for free, and Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA) will give you everything you need to install a temporary StoryWalk indoors or outdoors of your own making, all you have to do is put it up.

StoryWalk is brought to you by the Literacy Outreach Program at SCSA and Childcare Resource & Referral at the Northwest Child Development Centre.



