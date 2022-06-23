New truth and reconciliation items to be placed in school time capsule

The capsule, originally created by Chandler Park students in 2000 now resides at Smithers Secondary

A time capsule formerly buried at the Chandler Park Middle School in Smithers was opened during a public ceremony June 15 at Smithers Secondary School (SSS).

“The ceremony is to acknowledge the contents placed at the time (June 21, 2000), and to place new items celebrating the continuing journey the students, schools and communities are on toward truth and reconciliation,” said Julie Krall, SSS principal.

The capsule itself is a Bentwood Box carved by James Madam in 1999, which has been on display at SSS since Chandler Park was closed in 2014. Madam was in attendance at the ceremonies. The intention of placing items in the time capsule box was for the students to learn about Indigenous culture and celebrate the partnerships and friendships of the people of the valley.

READ MORE: Time capsule buried in 2000 at Chandler Park School to be opened June 15 at Smithers Secondary

The classes who placed items in the box were from the years 1998, 1999 and 2000 at Chandler Park.

“We want to honour where our schools were, where we are now, and where we are going, in this continuing journey to inclusivity,” said Krall.

“We have come a long way within the schools, on the path to build relationships and make connections with our valley’s history, and we are making concerted efforts to continue on this path to truth and reconciliation, and inclusion within our schools. Adding to this time capsule will reflect this journey.”

Some of the contents found inside were class photos, newspaper articles, art and student writings along with some personal items from students. New items will be added over the next school year and include current art projects, a quilt for the Red Dress Project, a drone video of the ceremony, cost of living information and poetry about the effects of residential schools.

Once the new projects are complete in 2023, the time capsule will be sealed again and the student body will decide for what length of time it will be sealed and where it will be placed.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Bentwood Box that served as Chandler Park School’s time capsule on was opened at Smithers Secondary School June 15. The students will add to the capsule during the year and re-seal it in 2023. (File photo)

Contents of the Time Capsule included student artwork from 1998, 1999, and 2000. (Deb Meissner photo)

Contents of the Time Capsule buried at Chandler Park Middle School in 2000 included information on the cost of living at the time. A litre of gas was 58 cents at the time. (Deb Meissner photo)