The old Ranger Station in Telkwa has been remodeled for safety courses. (Deb Meissner photo)

New industrial safety business opens in Telkwa

National Emergency Safety Services refits old Ranger Station in Telkwa as training facility

The old Ranger Station in Telkwa has been remodeled inside, and the new occupants are busy with new classes and all kinds of activities.

National Emergency Safety Services (NESS) has moved in and is offering a full range of services.

The new facility offers drug and alcohol testing and the one-day WorkSafe OFA 1 First Aid Training on the first Tuesday of every month.

They have an area on-site where they offer Confined Space Rescue, Fall Protection Training, Fork Lift Training and Certified Energy Safety Training for oil and gas companies. They customize training courses and safety programs for all companies, big and small.

If you or your company has a safety-related need, NESS says they can handle it, or design a program for it. Many companies have the need for courses such as Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee training, which they also provide for large and small companies.

The organization rents out safety-related equipment for on-site safety, such as an ambulance, a fully equipped mobile response unit, gas leak detectors and they can also provide safety advisors for projects.

One program that is brand new and unique to the Smithers area is NESS’s certification by Energy Safety Canada (ESC) to provide safety training on-site in Telkwa. Previously, workers requiring the course had to attend in Kamloops or Dawson Creek.

“We are very excited to offer this program for ESC, as workers have had to travel so far to get the training in the past,” said Eva McNulty, director of health and safety at NESS

“The demand for safety-related classes, training, and certification in our area is overwhelming, and we are adding courses and services all the time.”

McNulty also added that NESS employs a wide variety of safety professionals from all disciplines to cater to the vast diversity of industries in the area.


National Emergency Safety Services in Telkwa. (Deb Meissner photo)

First Aid Class in action at NESS in Telkwa. (Deb Meissner photo)

A second story view at NESS in Telkwa. (Deb Meissner photo)

Second story offices at NESS in Telkwa. (Deb Meissner photo)

