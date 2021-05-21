New Alex Cuba album available today

The Smithers Latin artist says the new music is a bit different from past work due to COVID

Alex Cuba’s new album created in Smithers, available online Friday May 21. (Facebook photo)

Award-winning musician Alex Cuba is debuting his new album Mendó, today, May 21. Cuba was live on CTV Morning Live show in Vancouver on May 20, debuting new music and talking about collaborating with other international artists during the pandemic.

“It was a fantastic time to make music, and everyone just signed on right away and we got it done,” said Cuba.

“Mendo’ in Cuban means essence or soul, where this album comes from,” Cuba explained.

Cuba’s album features a variety of collaborations with artists from around the world such as Lila Downs and Gilberto Santa Rosa.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic made this album different compared to others due to not being able to go to the studio.

“It was an album that came from the necessity of it, that a musician has to create and making the impossible possible so, different things came out of me while making this album,” Cuba said.

According to Cuba, the album will only be available digitally on all streaming platforms today.

