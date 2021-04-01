New album released march 26 by Kirstin Ormiston

Kirstin Ormiston has a new album out entitled “Love Found Me,” and the accompanying video has spectacular views of the Bulkley Valley.

“To write an album about romantic love in my fifties seems like odd timing, but I have never conducted my life according to the normal schedule,” Ormiston said.

As a result of recently finding love, Ormiston has relocated to Smithers and is now looking forward to bringing her music to audiences “north of the 51st parallel.”

Ormiston spent her adult life in the performing arts in one form or another. Theatre, music and writing have taken her to many locations in western Canada and Japan. In that time she was also a teacher, owner of a small farm with Nubian goats, a manager of a waterfront music venue and restaurant, and a artist in residence at a international school in Tokyo.

After falling in love with a man from Smithers, Ormiston relocated here and has been “exploring this beautiful place that I have unexpectedly found myself in. I absolutely love Smithers, and am surprised every day to be here.”

“For me love is a place, as well as the people that dwell within there. I am grateful for both.”

