NDP confirm Taylor Bachrach for Skeena-Bulkley Valley nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Taylor Bachrach has been officially nominated by the New Democrats to once again run as their candidate in the upcoming federal election expected to take place a year from now.

In a press release, Bachrach, who has represented the region through a first election in 2019 and again in 2021, highlighted his support of farmers to secure financial aid, compelling the government to establish a passport office in Northern B.C., and standing with striking workers across various sectors.

Bachrach is also credited with advocating on policy issues related to climate change, public dental care, pharmacare and affordable housing.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent Skeena-Bulkley Valley and the people who call this place home,” said Bachrach. “In challenging times like the ones we now face when many of our neighbours are struggling with the cost of living, I’m more determined than ever to push for the solutions they need.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh expressed support for Bachrach.

“Taylor has brought a strong, unwavering voice to the House of Commons on behalf of his constituents. He works incredibly hard to represent a huge riding far from Ottawa, and in a minority Parliament he’s managed to deliver tangible wins for Northwest BC.”

Prior to his election in 2019, Bachrach served as the mayor of Smithers for eight years. In his federal win, he held off his main competitor, Claire Rattée of the Conservative Party, with 16,670 votes to her 13,637 votes, and Liberal Dave Birdi’s 4,704.

Rattée told Black Press she intends to seek the nomination again as the Conservative 2024 candidate, personal matters permitting.

Rod Taylor, national leader for the Christian Heritage Party, who secured 1,343 votes in 2019, has confirmed he too will be running again in 2024, “Lord willing.”

At the time of writing, the Liberal and Green parties have not announced candidates.

The exact date of the 2024 federal election has yet to be announced.

– With files from Alex Kurial