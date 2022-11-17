Muheim Elementary School’s Remembrance Day ceremonies in Smithers

All students participate for Remembrance Day at Muheim School

Muheim Elementary School in Smithers held Remembrance day ceremonies Nov. 10, incorporating Indigenous Veterans Day (Nov. 8) into the program.

Angie Neiser’s class planned, organized and led the assembly. Tami Leblanc’s class sang Enfant De Paix. Mary Neto and Donna Schelter’s classes recited “In Flanders Field,” and a group of Jessica Hitchmough’s students recited another poem.

Many classes contributed beautiful art pieces that were on display in the gym, where the ceremony was held, as well as displayed in the hallways, on the front door and on bulletin boards all through the school.

“Our Indigenous support worker created three large posters with photographs and stories of Wet’suwet’en veterans from the community,” said principal Liliana Pesce.

“My heart is full, I’m so proud of the respect all of you showed today,” Pesce told her students after the ceremonies.

Parents, family members and honoured guests were all in attendance at the ceremonies.



