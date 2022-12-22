Muheim Elementary School students donate $2K to cancer care team

Care team representatives impressed and extremely grateful for “beautiful gift to the team”

The kids from Muheim School sell their crafts of coasters pottery and mushroom art and donate to the proceeds to BV Cancer Care Team. Contributed photo)

The students at Muheim School in Smithers decided they were going to give this holiday season, and they did so in a big way.

During December they made all kinds of arts and crafts, they baked, some made slime. Whatever they chose to make, they were unique, fun, heartwarming, yummy and designed with the hope they could sell them to help others.

They held a craft fair to sell everything, some sold their items to friends and family at home, but they sold everything. Then they tallied it all up.

They had decided as a school, they were giving all the money they could raise to the Bulkley Valley Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT), so they could help families during their hard times, and let them know they care.

The students waited anxiously for the tally to be announced. When all was accounted for Mme. Liliana Pesche, Muheim principal, told the children they had raised an amazing $2,120.

“The students were excited and very happy for the large amount of money they made,” Pesche said.

“I am so proud of my students and the entire school for their giving spirits, it is beautiful.”

Afterward, the students held a cheque presentation and told the cancer team members what they had done, and why. The two CCCT team members present were visibly moved.

“We are impressed and extremely grateful for the efforts of the students and this beautiful gift to the team,” the team representatives, Stacey Stoltz and Debbie Courtliff, told the students.

“It is an incredible gift you have given to families in our valley dealing with cancer, and they will be so pleased to know you were thinking of them.”



The kids from Muheim School present their proceeds to representatives from the BV Cancer Care Team during an assembly. (Contributed photo)

A copy of the presentation speech by Grade six student Carter read to representatives from the BV Cancer Care Team at the school assembly. (Contributed photo)