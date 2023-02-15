Motor vehicle incident east of Telkwa on Feb. 12 sends two to hospital

Smithers Fire Rescue joined Telkwa Fire Rescue Feb. 12 to help with a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident east of Telkwa on Highway 16.

The two departments work in conjunction to respond to any motor vehicle incident on Highway 16 within the area, with Smithers providing equipment for extrication and Telkwa providing medical assistance.

In this incident, bystanders on scene were able to help the individuals in the vehicle.

Paramedics transported people to the hospital. Also on scene was the RCMP.

No further details are available at this time.



