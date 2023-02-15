(file photo)

(file photo)

Motor vehicle incident east of Telkwa on Feb. 12 sends two to hospital

Two transported to hospital

Smithers Fire Rescue joined Telkwa Fire Rescue Feb. 12 to help with a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident east of Telkwa on Highway 16.

The two departments work in conjunction to respond to any motor vehicle incident on Highway 16 within the area, with Smithers providing equipment for extrication and Telkwa providing medical assistance.

In this incident, bystanders on scene were able to help the individuals in the vehicle.

Paramedics transported people to the hospital. Also on scene was the RCMP.

No further details are available at this time.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Making sure they’re not forgotten

Just Posted

Lax Kw’alaams’ Peter Wesley, right, races Heiltsuk’s David Green to a loose ball at centre court during Masters Division play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 14. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 4 Recap: Feb. 14 sees first eliminations from All Native Tournament

A motor vehicle incident east of Telkwa Feb. 12, was attended to by both Smithers and Telkwa Fire Rescue departments. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Motor vehicle incident east of Telkwa on Feb. 12 sends two to hospital

Advocates took to Highway 16 in Terrace on Valentine’s Day alongside the families of missing and murdered people. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Making sure they’re not forgotten

Skidegate’s Tyler Jones lays up the ball as Lax Kw’alaams’ Lloyd Dudoward blocks during Intermediate action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 14. (Melissa Ash photo)
Day 5 (Feb. 15) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament