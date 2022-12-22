Misty River Art Gallery’s new show is a by young artisans

New Hazelton Elementary School, and the gallery hosted a grand opening of the students art

New Hazelton Elementary School hosted a grand opening of the My Art Show Nov 23., at Misty River Art Gallery. The show will continue until December 23. (Submitted photo)

The Misty Rivers Community Gallery, newly located in New Hazelton, was a buzz of energy that only primary students can bring to a space.

In partnership with New Hazelton Elementary School, the gallery hosted a grand opening of the colourful My Art Show on November 23. The show featured the artistic talent of the Kindergarten, Grade One, Grade Two, and Grade Three classes.

During the event, the student artists talked about warm and cool colours and they admired each others’ work. This was followed by cookies, candy canes, and juice.

The gallery is proud to be hosting this show until December 23. If you haven’t had a chance to see the show, you can find the gallery on 3226 Bowser Street in New Hazelton. It is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m.

“The little artists are very proud of the work they have hanging in the gallery, so we hope you can come see their creations,” said the curator of the Misty Rivers Community Arts Council.



