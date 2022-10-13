David Eby meets with NDP members on his campaign stop in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Minister of Housing, David Eby, makes a stop in Smithers while campaigning in the north

Discussing his new housing plan is key in Eby’s campaign

“Bold new housing solutions are needed in our province. A comprehensive strategy that draws on all levels of government, non-profits, and homebuilders to create more attainable homes available for a range of incomes and backgrounds is a foundational commitment of mine,” said David Eby in his tour of Smithers and northern B.C. to roll out his housing plan and campaign to become the next Premier of B.C.

Eby made a brief stop in Smithers, Oct. 11, toured a new privately owned, residential subdivision on Victoria Street, and then took a tour of Main Street in Smithers.

READ MORE: Housing a hot topic on campaign trail in Smithers

Eby met with Mayor Gladys Atrill, Member of Parliament (MP) Taylor Bachrach and Member of the Legislative Assembly, (MLA) Nathan Cullen regarding the housing issues in Smithers.

“The need for more housing is an issue in Smithers and really across B.C. I was happy for the chance to discuss our needs with David Eby today as he presented his plans to create more housing. Among the challenges for Smithers is a limited land base for future development. Opportunities include joint projects with the province to include amenities with housing (child care, library), affordable housing developments with local non-profits, and with the private sector,” said Atrill.

“We need a bold, flexible and compassionate housing strategy – exactly what David is offering,” commented Cullen.

Eby concluded his tour of the Northwest with visits to Terrace and Prince Rupert.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
David Eby meets with NDP members, Tuesday Oct. 11, at the Smithers Art Gallery. (Deb Meissner photo)

NDP representatives in the north. MP Taylor Bachrach (left), MLA Nathan Cullen (Centre), with Minister of Housing David Eby (right) on Eby’s campaign tour of the north Oct. 11. (Deb Meissner photo)

