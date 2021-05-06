flowers, crafts, and farm-fresh food at the Farmers Market Saturday, May 1, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm (file photo)

flowers, crafts, and farm-fresh food at the Farmers Market Saturday, May 1, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm (file photo)

May Day was a busy first day of the month around town in Smithers and Telkwa

Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market was one of the many events happening around town.

The Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market is up and running in the outdoor market that runs every Saturday in the Museum/Art Gallery parking lot, on the corner of Highway 16 and Main Street, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Local produce, handmade arts, and crafts, along with local honey, jams and other goods are available from local farmers, bakers, carpenters, nurseries and artisans.

The first day was well attended and everyone enjoyed getting starts for the garden, fresh produce, and there was an array of different items to choose from, with the promise from the vendors there would be more to come each weekend.

People were able to visit for the first time, some since COVID started, but all were respectful to wear masks and keep appropriate distance, while enjoying being in the outdoor market again. It had a reunion feel in the air as people laughed and browsed together.

READ MORE:Fire dept. prepares for wildfire season

From the market, it was easy to see all of the fire trucks and equipment outside and people coming and going from the fire hall, so I wandered over to find they were holding courses this weekend for the personnel and had all the rigs outside.

There were curious people like myself dropping by, and people bringing their kids to see the trucks, which the firefighters were happy to show off.

From the fire hall I wandered over to Rotary Park by Subway where I found members of the Rotary selling raffle tickets to help raise money for the Cycle 16 project. The members were also selling Looney Tooney tickets that raise money for a variety of different projects the Rotary supports. They told me they will return next Saturday, May 6, to continue selling tickets.

READ MORE: Smithers Rotary Club continues to give during difficult times

I headed up Main Street and found people shopping, eating at different outdoor venues, and generally just out enjoying themselves. In passing folks, I heard people greeting each other, with lots of laughter and visiting. As I chatted with people along the way, I found everyone felt the sense of relief and joy to be out and about after a very long and hard winter.

It was a beautiful reminder of the wonderful people and places we have in the Bulkley Valley, and as life gets back to a small bit of normal, you can feel the happiness in the air.

When I crossed the Bulkley River to go home, I saw two people on paddleboards going under the bridge, so I drove to Lunan Road and snapped a couple of pictures as they smiled and waved heading to shore. Just another playground to enjoy in our collective backyard.

Over in Telkwa, the much-anticipated ice cream stand is open once again, with many enjoying their cones while looking at the outdoor Museum, and kids running around with ice cream dripping down their happy faces.

People were enjoying the view of the high river levels from Eddy Park, and looking at the construction of the water lines running down from Tower Street.

Others were enjoying the riverside trail for a walk or jog, and everyone had a happy “hello” as they went by.

All in all, it was a fantastic day to be out and around our communities.

READ MORE: Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agriculture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Jewelry, crafts, and farm-fresh food available at the Farmers Market opening Saturday, May 1, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm (file photo)

Jewelry, crafts, and farm-fresh food available at the Farmers Market opening Saturday, May 1, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm (file photo)

Farm-fresh food, arts and crafts at the Farmers Market, Saturday 8:30am to 12:30 pm (Deb Meissner photo)

Farm-fresh food, arts and crafts at the Farmers Market, Saturday 8:30am to 12:30 pm (Deb Meissner photo)

Farm-fresh food, arts and crafts at the Farmers Market, Saturday 8:30am to 12:30 pm (Deb Meissner photo)

Farm-fresh food, arts and crafts at the Farmers Market, Saturday 8:30am to 12:30 pm (Deb Meissner photo)

Telkwa crew working on extending the waterlines. (Deb Meissner photo)

Telkwa crew working on extending the waterlines. (Deb Meissner photo)

Two paddle boarders enjoying the ride down the Bulkley River (Deb Meissner photo)

Two paddle boarders enjoying the ride down the Bulkley River (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Fire Station holding classes on the weekend, had all the rigs out to clean. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Fire Station holding classes on the weekend, had all the rigs out to clean. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Fire Station holding classes on the weekend. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Fire Station holding classes on the weekend. (Deb Meissner photo)

The Rotary Club was selling tickets to raise money for the Cycle 16 club. (Deb Meissner photo)

The Rotary Club was selling tickets to raise money for the Cycle 16 club. (Deb Meissner photo)

Rotary club members in Rotary Park selling Raffle tickets and Looney Tooney tickets to raise money for Cycle 16. They will be out selling tickets again next Saturday May 8. (Deb Meissner photo)

Rotary club members in Rotary Park selling Raffle tickets and Looney Tooney tickets to raise money for Cycle 16. They will be out selling tickets again next Saturday May 8. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Main Street was busy Saturday afternoon (May 1) with people enjoying the nice weather. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Main Street was busy Saturday afternoon (May 1) with people enjoying the nice weather. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
Smithers clinic now vaccinating people aged 30 and older

Just Posted

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

On any given day, Brenda Mallory can be found holding court in her front yard on her acreage near Tyhee Lake. (Thom Barker photo)
Spice of Brenda: Our long-time columnist gets frank (when wasn’t she?)

Brenda Mallory has packed a lot of creativity into her life

Gitxsan Nation extends fishing ban for non-Indigenous permit holders indefinitely . (Photo courtesy, Travis Murphy)
Gitxsan Nation extends ban for non-Indigenous fishing permit holders across their territory

The move comes after the province backed away from ongoing discussions with Gitxsan chiefs and DFO

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Most Read