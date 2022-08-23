Main Street Re-opening Party planned in Smithers

Smithers Main Street re-opening celebration. (FB photo) Colin Lyons, owner of Lyons Landscaping out of Kamloops, plants a tree at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue on July 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Work on the Main Street Revitalization and Landscaping Project is nearing completion, and the Town of Smithers is excited to celebrate.

Mayor and Council are pleased to invite the community to the Grand Re-Opening Ceremony on Monday, August 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue.

Over the past five months, Lyon’s Landscaping has removed all of the previous landscaping features and installed: sidewalk paving stones, newly designed concrete planters, public infrastructure including benches, planted shrubs, flowers, and trees, placed decorative boulders, and replaced damaged irrigation infrastructure.

The Town of Smithers and Lyons Landscaping have reduced the impact to businesses and residents throughout the Project by keeping sidewalks open and limiting the number of blocks closed at a time.

“This Project has resulted in an improved downtown core for residents and visitors which honours the previous downtown landscaping, while meeting our communities’ new needs and expectations,” a press release from the Town reads.

“The Downtown Landscaping and Revitalization Project has also resulted in accessibility improvements, allowing all residents to enjoy the amazing place we call home in a way that supports their unique needs.”

“This project will help the Town of Smithers ensure we have a vibrant and strong Downtown core, making it one of the most inviting spaces in Northern British Columbia.”

The Town of Smithers would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the Downtown Merchants and other affected stakeholders who have been patient and understanding throughout the duration of the project. The Town of Smithers is thankful for the contributions of our community and contractors who have helped turn this vision into a reality. Funding was provided through the Province of British Columbia’s Northern Capital and Planning Grant Program.

“The ceremony will include statements from local dignitaries, snacks, and light refreshments. Please come and enjoy the new and improved Main Street, we look forward to welcoming residents,” the release concludes.



