Library’s programs for young children to remain virtual

The Smithers Library Fall 2021 schedule of programs for young children will once again be delivered virtually.

“The library will continue offering our children’s programs on YouTube for the time being,” a media release stated. “Considering all in-person programs would require parents/caregivers and facilitators to wear a mask — and our faces are such a rich source of social and linguistic signals that support emotional understanding — we decided to deliver our fall programs virtually. We look forward to resuming in-person children’s programs once the COVID situation improves.”

Babytime/Toddlertime (infants to 3 years) will be presented on Mondays from Sept. 27 to Dec. 6.

“Join us every Monday on YouTube for this online program geared toward babies and toddlers,” the Library’s description of the program reads. “Learn new rhymes, songs, bounces, and finger plays to share with your child from the comfort of your home. Basic signing is also introduced to help pre-verbal children communicate their needs.”

Storytime (ages 3-5) will be on Wednesdays from Sept. 29 to Dec 1.

“Join us every Wednesday on YouTube for an online program featuring fun activities, songs, rhymes and storytelling. Starting Wednesday, October 6th the Storytime videos will include a craft. Bags of Storytime craft supplies will be freely available for pick-up at the library from Monday, October 4th onwards.”

Weekly videos will be posted on the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

There will be no program on Monday, Oct. 11, due to the statutory Thanksgiving holiday.



