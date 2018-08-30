Library support resolution to be considered next month

Local governments from across B.C. to meet in Whistler

A move by the Village of Burns Lake to ensure libraries in rural areas receive enough money is to be considered next month when delegates from local governments across B.C. gather in Whistler for an annual convention.

The village’s position takes the form of a formal resolution already endorsed by the resolutions committee of the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) and it will now be voted on by delegates attending its annual meeting.

The resolution, a product of local consultation between the village and the Burns Lake public library, notes that public libraries have generally fallen behind budget requirements.

That happened in 2009 when the provincial government of the day cut its public library spending by more than 20 percent. Since then, funding has remained stagnant at $14 million annually.

The resolution calls on the provincial government to restore grant levels to pre-2009 levels.

And it calls on the provincial government to “commit to forming a task force to work with public library associations to ensure that funding formulas do not allow urbanization to threaten public library association sustainability.”

The resolution is already being supported by the North Central Local Government Association, a step which then meant it was sent to the UBCM for consideration.

Local governments through the North Central Local Government Association have noted that as some resource-dependent communities are seeing their populations dwindle, “vibrant public libraries are needed to help those communities reinvent themselves and to “provide residents the opportunity to participate in new economies.”

The UBCM resolutions committee did note that UBCM delegates at past conventions have consistently supported the call for the province to restore its financial support to at least that of pre-2009 levels.

Leading up to the UBCM convention, the provincial education ministry has indicated it is currently “looking at the overall strategic priorities for public library service and how provincial funding for libraries is distributed.”

– with files from Flavio Nienow

Previous story
Burns Lakers hold protest, don’t want Alberta truckers to leave
Next story
Alkali Lake wildfire downgraded

Just Posted

Alkali Lake wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to Telegraph Creek

Fall fair parade delights many

2018 Fall fair parade photos

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Bulkley Valley wildfires show slight improvement

Four members of Smithers Fire and Rescue were sent to Burns Lakes on the weekend.

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Library support resolution to be considered next month

Local governments from across B.C. to meet in Whistler

Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents

Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored

The cemetery was where federal inmates, whose families didn’t claim their remains, were buried

Burns Lakers hold protest, don’t want Alberta truckers to leave

About 30 people are gathering near Overwaitea this morning

Village wants province to shoulder wildfire prevention costs

Resolution to be considered by local governments next month

Former B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Most Read