Historic home on Toboggan Lake, west of Smithers, burns to the ground March 14

A fire completely destroyed a 103-year-old pioneer home on Toboggan Lake, west of Smithers on Highway 16, the night of March 14. The renter of the home was able to escape, with his dog, without injury.
The property had been the Storey family home for three generations, and was well known in the Evelyn community, as it sat on the shore of Toboggan Lake looking directly at Hudson Bay Mountain.
In recent years the cabin has been used as a rental property.
“It was a sad loss yesterday, my childhood home, and part of my mom’s (Jill Storey) farm, burned to the ground last night,” said Sara Chalmers. “It held very special memories for me.”
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
“Thankfully the tenant got out with is dog, but he lost everything,” Chalmers said in a Facebook post.
