Smithers Secondary School class of 2018. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

High school plans more intimate grad ceremony this year

Smithers Secondary grads will be joined by family members on stage in a smaller venue June 25

The Smithers Secondary School (SSS) convocation ceremony has taken on a more personal approach for its grads than in the past.

In past years, grad was held at the Civic Centre in Smithers, with the public, family and friends filling the place in an often hot and loud event.

This year, grads will gather together in the Della Herman Theatre, with family and friends congregating in viewing rooms, where the ceremony will be live-streamed.

As the graduates are individually called to walk the stage, their parents and/or family members will be invited to walk with them.

The principal of SSS will be on stage with the school superintendent when the kids, along with family members, walk up. One of the family members will flip their tassel, they’ll accept their diploma, take pictures and walk off the stage.

“We will do our best to make it intimate, meaningful and special and show recognition for the successes our grads have had over the years,” principal Julie Krall noted.

SSS Graduation will take place June 25.


