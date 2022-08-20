Helicopter taking LiDAR surveys of the area

If you have spotted low flying helicopters over the Bulkley Valley in the past weeks, all is well.
Talon Helicopters are preforming low level flying for LiDAR surveys from August 2 to 31, during the daylight hours.
According to the U.S. National Ocean Service, LiDAR is used to “generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics,” including both man-made and natural environments.
The company received special authorization issued by Transport Canada to do the surveys.
There will be approximately 5-10 days of work, with flights estimated to be approximately four hours per day, covering the Smithers, Telkwa, Houston and Burns Lake areas.
deb.meissner@interior-news.com
