Helicopter taking LiDAR surveys of the area

LiDAR generates precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics

The helicopter is being flown by Talon Helicopters, who received Transport Canada’s permission to fly low to conduct a Lidar (light detection and ranging) survey. According to the U.S. National Ocean Service, Lidar is used to “generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics,” including both man-made and natural environments. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) )

If you have spotted low flying helicopters over the Bulkley Valley in the past weeks, all is well.

Talon Helicopters are preforming low level flying for LiDAR surveys from August 2 to 31, during the daylight hours.

READ MORE: Latest aerial survey finds signs of metal ore

According to the U.S. National Ocean Service, LiDAR is used to “generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics,” including both man-made and natural environments.

The company received special authorization issued by Transport Canada to do the surveys.

There will be approximately 5-10 days of work, with flights estimated to be approximately four hours per day, covering the Smithers, Telkwa, Houston and Burns Lake areas.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter