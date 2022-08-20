The helicopter is being flown by Talon Helicopters, who received Transport Canada’s permission to fly low to conduct a Lidar (light detection and ranging) survey. According to the U.S. National Ocean Service, Lidar is used to “generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics,” including both man-made and natural environments. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) )

The helicopter is being flown by Talon Helicopters, who received Transport Canada’s permission to fly low to conduct a Lidar (light detection and ranging) survey. According to the U.S. National Ocean Service, Lidar is used to “generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics,” including both man-made and natural environments. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) )

Helicopter taking LiDAR surveys of the area

LiDAR generates precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics

If you have spotted low flying helicopters over the Bulkley Valley in the past weeks, all is well.

Talon Helicopters are preforming low level flying for LiDAR surveys from August 2 to 31, during the daylight hours.

READ MORE: Latest aerial survey finds signs of metal ore

According to the U.S. National Ocean Service, LiDAR is used to “generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics,” including both man-made and natural environments.

The company received special authorization issued by Transport Canada to do the surveys.

There will be approximately 5-10 days of work, with flights estimated to be approximately four hours per day, covering the Smithers, Telkwa, Houston and Burns Lake areas.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crews respond to multiple wildfires in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Emergency responders in North Coast communities are voicing concerns about ambulances left empty of staff, and not enough personnel to cover emergency calls leaving gaps in service. (Black Press file.)
Emergency responders voice ambulance woes in North Coast

Travellers heading to other countries will now be able to get their Canadian passports in Salmon Arm at the Service Canada branch on Shuswap Street. (Pixabay photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for northern passport office

Smoke is seen rising from the wildfire near Takla Lake. Fire crews are responding to the fire which started on Aug.17 (Photo courtesy, Wilf Adam)
Crews respond to multiple wildfires in northwest B.C.

A logging road being built. (File poto)
Skeena region timber businesses amiss on road and fire safety: watchdog