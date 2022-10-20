Hazelton paramedic receives Long Service Award of 0ver 25 years

“Lea Lemky is a hard worker, and is totally dedicated to her patients and to the crew members at her station.”

A procession of dozens of emergency vehicles drove through Terrace July 7 in honour of Mike Sorenson, a paramedic and patient care delivery manager based out of Prince Rupert who died recently. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard) A procession of dozens of emergency vehicles drove through Terrace July 7. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)

Lea Lemky from the Hazelton Ambulance Service received her 25 years of service recognition, although it was three years late, due to COVID-19.

“She’s actually just finishing her 27th year as a paramedic. I met Lea when she was the Unit Chief in Hazelton around 2000, and we participated with a team of four others in the WCB (Workers Compensation Board), OFA 3 (Level 3 First aid), competition,” Lemky’s long-time friend and colleague Julia Strain said.

“Lea is a hard worker, and is totally dedicated to her patients and to the crew members at her station. She loves to cook and bake, and often brings treats to the crew.”

READ MORE: Paramedic positions going begging in northwestern B.C.

Lemky started her paramedic career in Hazelton in 1995, and became a part-time unit chief in that station. In 2002, she accepted a full-time position in Vancouver, and worked throughout the Lower Mainland as a paramedic, mentor, preceptor and in various supervisory positions.

In 2019, Lemky had the opportunity to come home to Hazelton as a full-time unit chief. She happily accepted, since her daughter (also a paramedic) and grandchildren live there.

In the seven and a half years that Lemky has held the unit chief position, she has hired approximately 30 – 40 paramedics, and mentored or was a preceptor for many more.

“I have loved being a paramedic chief, and preceptor. It’s been a very satisfying career, helping people,” Lemky said.

“To say Lea Lemky has made a difference in the lives of many, many people — both patients and paramedics, is to understate the impact that she has made. Never doubt the difference one person from a small, rural town can make in the lives of the people they serve. Congratulations Lea on a well-deserved award,” said Strain.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter