GoByBike events planned for fun-filled week

Despite the pandemic, Smithers Bikes/Smithers Recreation has pivoted to offer both virtual and physically-distanced, self-led events during GoByBike Week.

There are webinars, prizes, community incentives, cycling grab bags, school lessons, and a unique one-of-a-kind podcast being produced in partnership with CICK Radio.

The festival is free for participants when registered through GoByBikeBC.ca and open to all residents of the Bulkley Valley and Regional District.

This festival attracts participants from ages zero to one hundred, and the Bulkley Valley has one of the highest per-capita participation levels in the province of B.C. It is anticipated that at least 1,000 people will participate locally during the May 31 to June 6 festival.

“The community needs some normalcy and joy in such continuing uncertain times, and I feel it’s vital to continue to offer fun and engaging community-building activities that uplift community spirit,” said Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Manager Sheena Miller.

“United by Cycling” during an uncertain time, is the provincial theme that Smithers Bikes pitched to the BC society, and was accepted as the provincial theme.

“While we may not know exactly where the future is going in terms of health and economy, we know many B.C. residents have a bicycle, which allows them to recreate safely, physically distanced and be “united by cycling.”

Spring GoByBike Week is May 31 – June 6, 2021, and some of the community activities set up are;

•Safe distanced school visits (school educational lessons, parade and prizes)

•Cycling CPR/safety/prevention, educational webinar

•McBike & Sport cycling equipment maintenance webinar

•Smithers Recreation community cycling loop selfy contest/challenge

•Smithers Community Radio CICK cycling podcast, produced by Christine Bruce

•Total kilometres prize challenge for Bulkley Valley schools, workplace, and individuals during Facebook Live Prizing Announcement

•Cycling gift bags to the first 100 participants that show proof of registration at the town office

Residents are encouraged to bike to work, to school, for fun, for exercise, for active transportation. No matter the reason, plan to enjoy your bike and log your rides online to participate.

Provincially, the initiative is organized by the Province of British Columbia/GoByBikeBC Society and sponsored by Black Press Media, BC Transit, Big Bear Media, Exodus Travels, and ICBC.

Locally, The Bulkley Valley Credit Union, the Rotary Club, Hy-Tech Drilling, and Smokescreen Graphics are sponsors, with more signing on.