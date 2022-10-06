Giving thanks to the members of Telkwa Fire Rescue

The Telkwa Fire Rescue Department is made up of 22 everyday people, neighbours, people who work in the community and have families. They are a group of people who go above and beyond in ensuring their community and members are safe.

The volunteers are trained as firefighters, medical first aid responders, and as swift water and ice rescue technicians, to name a few of the disciplines.

They spend hundreds of hours training, attending practices, and taking classes to ensure they are able to respond when the community needs them.

“They are not acknowledged and thanked enough for all they do,” according to the Telkwa fire chief, Derek Dickson.

“I wanted to do just that, say thank you, to all of the department members, especially for their commitment during the last two years of COVID-19,” Dickson said.

“They had to take extra measures during COVID-19, which made their jobs that much more challenging.”

On September 28, Village of Telkwa representatives, Debbie Joujan and Derek Meerdink joined Dickson in presenting awards of appreciation to the members.

The awards read: “In recognition of your superior dedication to the community and the additional commitment you exhibited during the COVID Pandemic.”

In emotional speeches both Joujan and Meerdink thanked the members on behalf of the Village, and from a more personal perspective.

“You were there for me and my family, when my own house burned down,” Meerdink said.

“You did extra things in trying to bring my family comfort, like bringing a few personal items out of the ashes, and you will never know how much that meant to us,” Meerdink recalled.

The awards night included the opportunity for the department to have cake, and refreshments and for their families to be with them to see them accept their awards, and have a break from normal training activites.

“Since I’m relatively new here, I wanted to take the time to show these members some appreciation, and thank them for being an extraordinary group of dedicated people,” Dickson said.

“This is an amazing group,” Dickson concluded.



