Gardening volunteers needed to assist seniors in the Better at Home program

A program to help seniors remain in their own homes longer is up and running in Smithers and Telkwa with 10 participants and more with their applications being processed.

Better at Home offers seniors help with simple, non-medical day-to-day tasks, so they can remain independent and still be connected to the community.

Françoi Depey, the coordinator of the program, is hoping more volunteers will step forward who would be interested in helping seniors with a small garden or even a porch garden with planters.

“It is mostly about making a connection with our senior population, someone that can help them put in a few plants, read a newspaper, regular contact that will give them a person they know will come weekly and have a social visit,” said Depey.

“It benefits everyone, it’s rewarding for the volunteers, and the seniors enjoy making new friends. It builds relationships within our community, and for seniors that don’t get out and about much, and these volunteers make a big difference.”

Depey explained that during COVID many seniors were shut in and cut off from people, so now is an important time for them to begin to feel connected again. Taking a walk, weeding a small garden, reading, helping write a grocery list, are all tasks volunteers can fulfill while visiting.

“We are looking for community members to step forward and volunteer once a week, while we also invite seniors to apply to the program. Word of mouth is our best form of referral, and the seniors in the program are already spreading the word with their friends, as they appreciate the service so much,” Depey said.

Volunteers and seniors living in Smithers and Telkwa can contact Smithers Community Services Association for more information and to apply for services and to volunteer, contact BetterAtHome@scsa.ca or by telephone at 250-847-9515 extension 2008.