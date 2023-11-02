Fundraising continues to complete Smithers-Telkwa trail

The Cycle 16 Society is hosting a screening of the film The Engine Inside Nov. 8 at Roi Theatre

The Cycle 16 Society board celebrates phase one of the Smithers to Telkwa multi-purpose trail. (Cycle 16 Society photo)

This summer saw the grand opening of the first phase of the Cycle 16 multi-use trail between Smithers and Telkwa.

Following a decade of dreaming, drumming up community support and the hard work of fundraising and lobbying all levels of government and other stakeholders, everything came together over the last couple of years.

After the rights of way were secured and some major funding came through, construction got under way in the summer of 2022 and the 3.7-kilometre stretch from the Smithers Bridge to Babine Lake Road opened just a year after shovels hit the ground.

The Cycle 16 Society is not done, however.

The project is estimated at $7 million total, of which $2.3 million has been raised making phase 1 possible.

The lion’s share of that came through a grant from the federal government obtained by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the ultimate owner of the trail. Local fundraising, though, goes a long toward helping secure the major funding, said Cycle 16 president Allan Cormier.

On Nov. 8, the society is screening a film at the Roi Theatre to help raise funds.

“These “smaller” fundraising events keep our operating expenses covered and demonstrate large local support,” Cormier said. “We have over 1,200 members which represents about 10 per cent of the population in the valley to demonstrate to a funder (private or government) that we have large support.”

The film being screened is The Engine Within: Riding Towards a Better Future, a documentary about six individuals from very different parts of the world who have devoted themselves to bicycling.

“Through their struggles and challenges, witness how bicycles have the potential to transform lives and contribute to a better world,” the film’s website states.

The Roi Theatre showing starts at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30. Advance tickets are available for $15 (adults) and $10 (youth 17 and under) at McBike’s and Mills Stationery. They will also be available at the door, but for cash only.

Door prizes will be awarded including a night at the Lakedrop Inn overlooking picturesque Lake Kathlyn and days passes for both Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and Bulkley Valley Nordic Centre.

Phase 2 of the project will see construction of a 3.6-kilometre stretch from Babine Lake Road to the highway rest area between Donaldson Road and Raymond Road. This phase is in the detailed design process and will include an underpass that will take the trail from the west side of Hwy 16 to the east side.

The final 3.5-kilometre phase will go from the rest area to the Midway Gas Station in Telkwa. From there the Village of Telkwa will continue the work ultimately linking the trail to Eddy Park and the existing trail along the river.