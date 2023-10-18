Free Smithers film screening Oct. 20 provides insight into residential school impacts

Award-winning documentary Klabona Keepers will be shown at the Old Church

Still shots from the film Klabona Keepers, 2022 (Klabona Keepers Upload)

A free screening of the award-winning documentary Klabona Keepers is coming to Smithers this Friday.

The film chronicles a Tahltan community’s efforts to protect the sacred headwaters of the Klabona River.

It also provides insight into the impact of residential schools and the intergenerational trauma experienced by the Tahltan people.

“The Klabona Keepers is a love letter to the land and a testament to the resilience of the Tahltan people,” explained filmmakers Tamo Campos and Jasper Snow Rosen, in a press release. “The Klabona Keepers show what is possible when a small but dedicated group takes a stand.”

Klabona Keepers was the recipient of the ‘Audience Award’ at VIFF, and was a featured selection at various international film festivals.

The screening will be held at the Old Church at 3704 First Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the movie starts at 7 p.m.

The filmmakers, as well as Tahltan elders, will be available after the show to answer questions.