Flooding risk on the Morice River, starting June 30.

A Hazard Notice for the Morice River was issued June 30, due to potential flooding concerns.

The Morice River is under a flood watch, that started June 30 at 4 p.m.

the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako(RDBN) issued the notice due to high water levels on the Morice and its tributaries.

The RDBN is advising residents of the potential for flooding for local residents and advises them to use extreme caution around the river.

The RDBN is also recommending residents avoid recreation near or around the river at this time.

Residents are reminded that flood waters may contaminate shallow wells and other water sources. If your well has been flooded, assume the water in your home has been contaminated. Bottled water is the best choice for drinking water.

For more information on how to prepare for property flooding, rdbn.bc.ca, or call the RDBN at 1-800-320-3339.



