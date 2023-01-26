First exhibit of 2023 set to open at the Smithers Art Gallery

Shine Together is a exhibit in the making for over a year

A collaboration of art with Mark Thibeault and Torben Schuffert is the first exhibit of the year at the Smithers Art Gallery. (Art Gallery photo)

The first exhibition of 2023 for the Smithers Art Gallery is the Shine Together Project. The art gallery is celebrating local and regional young artists at the gallery from Jan 24 – Feb 25.

Joining the youth exhibition this year is an art project led by Torben Schuffert and supported by Special Olympics.

“Torben, along with his art mentor artist Mark Thibeault have created a fabulous exhibition through an art workshop held for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their mentors,” gallery manager Nicole Chernish said.

“We hope you will promote and stop by this amazing exhibition celebrating the creativity, diversity and inclusion of some amazing artists in our wider community,” said Chernish.

An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, January 27 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Youth Art Exhibition

The Smithers Art Gallery will host our biennial Youth Art Exhibition opening Tuesday, January 24 at the Gallery. Youth from 8-12 from Hazelton to Burns Lake and the surrounding communities have been invited to submit their work in a variety of media.

This exhibition gives a glimpse inside the minds of our community youth and the opportunity to view the talents of emerging young artists.

From highly technical and skilled renderings to unique, imaginative expressions, this show covers many media and styles: pencil, pastel, paint, digital, and more.

For many students, this will be the first time they see their work in a professional gallery. While some may go on to become professional artists and creators, all will likely develop a lasting relationship with the visual arts and galleries for the future.

Shine Together

The mini gallery will host the artwork created during Torben Schuffert’s Shine Together project.

His project was designed to grow inclusion and understanding of the leadership potential of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and create a more inclusive environment inside and outside Special Olympics.

Participants created a song about living with IDD and created paintings while listening to the song under the guidance of artist Mark Thibeault.

“If we work together people will realize how we can create something beautiful together, that we are all leaders and how awesome we are,” Schuffert said.