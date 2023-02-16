Family Fun at Family Feud Canada for Smithers residents

Even though they only competed on Family Feud Canada one night and lost, the Gorbahn family completely enjoyed the whole experience.

“You’re absolutely right, it was a blast. The whole experience was a blast,” said Dana Gorbahn of the Valentine’s Day airing on CBC Gem.

Back in the spring of 2021, the Gorbahn family put together a video and sent it in for auditions. About two weeks later they were contacted by the producers to answer a few more questions about each member of the family.

Then it took another couple of weeks for the producers to contact them, to have a zoom meeting for their first audition.

“The first audition lasted an hour. And it was one of the funnest hours that our family has ever spent together. The casting agent that was assigned to our family was absolutely hilarious and kept our conversation going. We laughed and laughed and laughed,” said Gorbahn.

A short time later, they were told they had been chosen to go to Toronto for a live audition. Part of the process is being asked to indicate weekends that we were available as a whole family.

“That was the difficult part for us, because of all the kids were busy with their careers. The one child of ours, who is a professional golfer, has a very busy schedule during the fall. We were able to provide Family Feud Canada with only three weekends that would work for everyone. Shortly after that, the producers indicated that those three weekends would not work; however, if there were some other families that dropped out during the weekends that we provided, they would give us a call. Well, we waited and nothing happened. We thought our chance was over. That season of Family Feud Canada was over,” explained Gorbahn.

READ MORE: B.C. family represents their Indigenous heritage on Family Feud Canada

During the summer of 2022, the Gorbahn’s received an email, as they described, “out of the blue,” from the producers, asking they would like to be in the upcoming season.

“Of course,” Gorbahn exclaimed.

Going through the process again of finding time for the whole family, they did not get their hopes up. They submitted their date, thinking that it would be the same results as the previous year.

“Well, to our surprise, they picked us! So from there, we met a few times over zoom with our dedicated family producer. He too was very, very funny. And made the process of preparations move along very well. Then, they arranged transportation for us to meet in Toronto over the first weekend in October. They put us up in one of the fanciest hotels I’ve ever stayed at. And then it was on to the final live audition and taping at CBC headquarters in downtown Toronto for the weekend, Gorbahn explained of the events

“I can’t really tell you too much more about how things went over the weekend. But I can tell you that it was a blast and meeting Gerry Dee was a highlight,” the family agreed.

Over the process of this application and auditions, we were encouraged to keep a lot of this quiet. They didn’t want us to set ourselves up for embarrassment, if we were not chosen at the live auditions,” Gorbahn said with a laugh.

As it turned out they were chosen and the segment aired on Valentines Day.

Even though they were beaten by the defending family, “each member of the family enjoyed the whole experience from start to finish,” Gorbahn said.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter