Bill Holdyk shows the students from the Edge Leaning Centre in Smithers how to properly plant trees. (Submitted photo)

Bill Holdyk shows the students from the Edge Leaning Centre in Smithers how to properly plant trees. (Submitted photo)

Edge Learning Centre students learn about carbon offsets and plant trees

To offset your carbon footprint, plant a tree for each year of your life says Bill Holdyk

Edge Learning Centre’s Heartwood program recently met with community member, Bill Holdyk, as a mentor for a volunteer opportunity for the students and to talk about carbon offset education.

Holdyk is a former educator who owned a tree-planting business and is passionate about positive action for climate change, and sharing his knowledge, especially with children.

Holdyk approached Woodmere Nursery in the spring about donating trees, and they agreed to donate one for every person in Smithers, over 5,800 trees in total.

Holdyk is giving away the trees he cared for over the summer to schools and residents in the Bulkley Valley, with the hope that all will be planted before the snow flies and the ground freezes.

READ MORE: EdGE Learning Centre continues to thrive and grow

Holdyk researched and calculated (there’s actually a website for this) how many trees he has to plant to offset his carbon footprint. Each person needs to plant one tree for every year of their life. So, he explained to the Edge students, who are 10 years old, each would need to plant 10 trees and keep planting throughout their lives.

Holdyk explained to the class about carbon offsets, and how to plant a tree (location, depth, care, elevation. etc), and students were allowed to take trees home to plant, or he gave ideas of locations nearby to plant.

Holdyk would like to extend this opportunity to more classrooms and teachers in the Bulkley Valley, who would like to learn about carbon offsets, planting trees, community give-back and the importance of trees on climate change.

This is the optimal time/season (October), for trees to be planted, he said.

Holdyk’s contact email for information, if your class (or school) would like to reach out is holdykbill@hotmail.com. His number is: 250.877.2179

The Outdoor Leadership Program, at the Edge Learning Centre is also looking for more volunteer opportunities, where they could learn something from a mentor and then give back to the mentor or program by volunteering.

You can reach out to the Director of Edge Learning, Alethia Perry at: learning.centre.edge@gmail.com.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Smithers woman reported missing found alive and well
Next story
Wood stove exchange program returns

Just Posted

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Eight Coastal Nations met for the first time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 8 to engage in a day of training and emergency simulations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mission ready in Prince Rupert, 8 Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary saving lives at sea