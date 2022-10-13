Edge Learning Centre students learn about carbon offsets and plant trees

To offset your carbon footprint, plant a tree for each year of your life says Bill Holdyk

Edge Learning Centre’s Heartwood program recently met with community member, Bill Holdyk, as a mentor for a volunteer opportunity for the students and to talk about carbon offset education.

Holdyk is a former educator who owned a tree-planting business and is passionate about positive action for climate change, and sharing his knowledge, especially with children.

Holdyk approached Woodmere Nursery in the spring about donating trees, and they agreed to donate one for every person in Smithers, over 5,800 trees in total.

Holdyk is giving away the trees he cared for over the summer to schools and residents in the Bulkley Valley, with the hope that all will be planted before the snow flies and the ground freezes.

Holdyk researched and calculated (there’s actually a website for this) how many trees he has to plant to offset his carbon footprint. Each person needs to plant one tree for every year of their life. So, he explained to the Edge students, who are 10 years old, each would need to plant 10 trees and keep planting throughout their lives.

Holdyk explained to the class about carbon offsets, and how to plant a tree (location, depth, care, elevation. etc), and students were allowed to take trees home to plant, or he gave ideas of locations nearby to plant.

Holdyk would like to extend this opportunity to more classrooms and teachers in the Bulkley Valley, who would like to learn about carbon offsets, planting trees, community give-back and the importance of trees on climate change.

This is the optimal time/season (October), for trees to be planted, he said.

Holdyk’s contact email for information, if your class (or school) would like to reach out is holdykbill@hotmail.com. His number is: 250.877.2179

The Outdoor Leadership Program, at the Edge Learning Centre is also looking for more volunteer opportunities, where they could learn something from a mentor and then give back to the mentor or program by volunteering.

You can reach out to the Director of Edge Learning, Alethia Perry at: learning.centre.edge@gmail.com.



