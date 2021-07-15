Terry and Roxanne Ziefflie use their e-bikes on trails and roads. They love the fact their bikes allow them to be active while providing a boost to get over hills. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Terry and Roxanne Ziefflie use their e-bikes on trails and roads. They love the fact their bikes allow them to be active while providing a boost to get over hills. (Patrick Davies photo)

Terry and Roxanne Ziefflie use their e-bikes on trails and roads. They love the fact their bikes allow them to be active while providing a boost to get over hills. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Terry and Roxanne Ziefflie use their e-bikes on trails and roads. They love the fact their bikes allow them to be active while providing a boost to get over hills. (Patrick Davies photo)

E-Bike incentive to benefit users and environment

E-Bike users get a break from PST

As the popularity of electric bikes (e-bikes) continues to grow in North America, the B.C. government has eliminated the PST on e-bikes and e-trikes.

“We have removed the PST on e-bikes to help people save money,” said finance minister Selina Robinson.

“This is just one of the ways our government is encouraging people of all ages to make the switch to an electric-assisted bicycle that will ease commuting pressures and help the environment.”

READ MORE: Muheim Elementary School wheels into active transportation pilot program

The PST exemption on e-bikes and e-tricycles is a component of the provincial plan to reduce carbon emissions.

The provincial budget this year includes $36 million over the next three years for active transportation infrastructures, such as bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting improvements, and multi-use pathways.

“As we reopen our communities to social gatherings and travel, helping British Columbians reconnect is important,” said transportation minister Rob Fleming.

“As our economy continues to recover, removing the PST on e-bikes makes it easier for people to choose cleaner, healthier ways to move around.”

In the Smithers area, there are well over 100 e-bikes, according to Peter Krause, owner of McBike and Sport.

“It’s a great new market for us, as people are willing to spend a little more for the e-bikes, but they are more versatile in being able to use them to commute or for fun, and we are seeing different populations of people buying e-bikes. Older folks are getting on the e-bike craze as they are able to ride more often and longer.”

“Having the PST taken off for an incentive helps everyone,” said Krause.

READ MORE: Town pushes forward with Active Transportation Plan, postpones Third Street bike lane


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

E-bike rider on the trails. (Patrick Davies photo)

E-bike rider on the trails. (Patrick Davies photo)

Previous story
Police seek help locating Stacey Louise Harris
Next story
2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism

Just Posted

More businesses want proof of vaccination: lawyer

An Airbus A230 taxis to the terminal after landing at the Northwest Regional Airport on June 30, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Northwest Regional Airport to host Airbus A320 flights

Kitsault from the top of the residences. (Submitted photo)
Skeena Voices | Time travelling in some of northern B.C.’s exclusive ghost towns

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. (Interior Health photo)
2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism