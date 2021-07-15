E-Bike incentive to benefit users and environment

As the popularity of electric bikes (e-bikes) continues to grow in North America, the B.C. government has eliminated the PST on e-bikes and e-trikes.

“We have removed the PST on e-bikes to help people save money,” said finance minister Selina Robinson.

“This is just one of the ways our government is encouraging people of all ages to make the switch to an electric-assisted bicycle that will ease commuting pressures and help the environment.”

The PST exemption on e-bikes and e-tricycles is a component of the provincial plan to reduce carbon emissions.

The provincial budget this year includes $36 million over the next three years for active transportation infrastructures, such as bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting improvements, and multi-use pathways.

“As we reopen our communities to social gatherings and travel, helping British Columbians reconnect is important,” said transportation minister Rob Fleming.

“As our economy continues to recover, removing the PST on e-bikes makes it easier for people to choose cleaner, healthier ways to move around.”

In the Smithers area, there are well over 100 e-bikes, according to Peter Krause, owner of McBike and Sport.

“It’s a great new market for us, as people are willing to spend a little more for the e-bikes, but they are more versatile in being able to use them to commute or for fun, and we are seeing different populations of people buying e-bikes. Older folks are getting on the e-bike craze as they are able to ride more often and longer.”

“Having the PST taken off for an incentive helps everyone,” said Krause.

