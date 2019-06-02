The Valley Youth Fiddlers feature musicians that range in age from as young as six years old to over 60. Marisca Bakker photo

Curtain closes on another season for the Valley Youth Fidllers

Fiddlers make one last stop on their mini tour of the north in Smithers

The Valley Youth Fiddlers (VYF) ended their season on a high note on Saturday.

The group of more than 50 folk musicians played to an almost full house with their last stop on their tour at the Della Herman in Smithers. The concert, Aurora Radio Voice of the North, played out like an old time radio show with songs, stories and commercials from made-up sponsors. The group first took the mini tour up to the Yukon, Watson Lake and Dease Lake.

VYF board chair Patrick Williston said not only did they have a fantastic time touring the north but were well received.

“Terrific reception up there, people seem to really enjoy the show,” he said. “There were folks in the audience who were recording the entire show on their phones and after the show there was tons of interest, especially from young kids inspired by the playing and very much interested in picking up the fiddle.”

While performing in Watson Lake a Talhtan elder, known for his fiddling, joined them on stage.

“Gerald Edzerza is almost 90 years old… It was just fabulous, he got the concept of old time radio,” said Williston.

Reminiscing on the last nine months, Williston said the highlight of the season for him was just to watch everyone play together.

The group has about hundred players that range from age 6 to people in their 60s.

“When everyone gets together on the stage and you can see everyone is having a terrific time, everybody is moving, smiling, enjoying themselves and wrapped up in the arms of some epic orchestral piece that has been arranged for the Valley Fiddlers by one of Canada’s leading fiddler mentors,” he said. “We interact with some incredible mentors including Gordan Stobbe who has just been given the Order of Canada. He lives in Halifax and comes out to Smithers to arrange pieces for the group.”

Williston added they’ve built something special and are known across the country in the fiddler community.

“When everyone is playing together and wrapped up in the music, it’s purely magical, you can feel the energy, it is transmitted to the audience. To be surrounded by that, it is an incredible feeling.”

The Valley Youth Fiddlers are already thinking ahead to their next season which starts in September. They are gearing up for a big production next year to take on a provincial tour. While it is still in development they are working with illustrator Facundo Gastiazoro to add videos to the concert.

Anyone interested in joining the group can check out their website at www.valleyyouthfiddlers.com

 

More than fifty fiddlers play together. Marisca Bakker photo

The Cunningham family from Telkwa perform a song together. Marisca Bakker photo

Back Roads Home performs an original song during the concert. Marisca Bakker photo

Previous story
Smithers athlete wins gold in javelin at high schools championship

Just Posted

Smithers athlete wins gold in javelin at high schools championship

Logan unruh adds to growing hardware collection with a 36.48 metre throw in Kelowna

Smithers curling club director wins provincial award

David Mould named Curl BC Volunteer of the Year

Al McCreary is Hudson Bay Mountain’s Legendary Local

McCreary said that he was surprised to win but happy to be recognized

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

Smithers-Telkwa bike route achieves major milestone

Right of way agreement with former par 3 golf course clears way for next steps

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

Most Read