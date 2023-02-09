Creative Roots dancers take to stage after three year pause

Alexa Kluss performs a Jazz interpretive solo during a Creative Roots Showcase in the past. After a three year pause the showcases are returning. (Marisca Bakker photo)

After a three-year pause, Creative Roots Performing Company will be back on stage, Saturday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers.

This showcase will be an opportunity for five of six local competitive dancers to perform solos and duets before their first dance competition in Quesnel, Feb 17-20.

“The showcase is our annual competitive fundraiser. The five kids who go to these festivals across northern B.C., we offer them an opportunity to practice on stage before they go and compete,” said studio owner and director Amanda Dorscht.

“They will perform their solos and their duets in front of an audience, so when it comes time for a festival, they will have the experience under their belts.

“I love the event because it gets the kids on stage before they compete. The first initial nerves they always get, they get it over with and they are ready, all fresh and excited to go to competition,” Dorscht exclaimed.

The evening of dance will include the styles of ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, and hip hop.

Admission is by donation and all proceeds go directly to the performers to cover their festival entry fees. There will also be a 50/50 draw.

“It goes right back to them and relieves the stress of the financials so they can just go and do what they love,” said Dorscht.

The competitive dancers are Ava Forslund, Payton Harding, Piper Johns, Mckinley Groves, Shyanne Noordhof, and Sienna Seaborn (who will not be at the Smithers showcase due to another obligation).

“The showcase is a great opportunity to support the local artists and to really encourage them to do their best when they go out to all these competitions.

They are representing Creative Roots, they are representing Smithers.

To have that local support means a lot to them.”



