Alexa Kluss performs a Jazz interpretive solo during a Creative Roots Showcase in the past. After a three year pause the showcases are returning. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Alexa Kluss performs a Jazz interpretive solo during a Creative Roots Showcase in the past. After a three year pause the showcases are returning. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Creative Roots dancers take to stage after three year pause

Showcase performance on Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Della Herman Theatre

After a three-year pause, Creative Roots Performing Company will be back on stage, Saturday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers.

This showcase will be an opportunity for five of six local competitive dancers to perform solos and duets before their first dance competition in Quesnel, Feb 17-20.

“The showcase is our annual competitive fundraiser. The five kids who go to these festivals across northern B.C., we offer them an opportunity to practice on stage before they go and compete,” said studio owner and director Amanda Dorscht.

“They will perform their solos and their duets in front of an audience, so when it comes time for a festival, they will have the experience under their belts.

“I love the event because it gets the kids on stage before they compete. The first initial nerves they always get, they get it over with and they are ready, all fresh and excited to go to competition,” Dorscht exclaimed.

The evening of dance will include the styles of ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, and hip hop.

READ MORE: Dancers to showcase their skills before swinging into competition season

Admission is by donation and all proceeds go directly to the performers to cover their festival entry fees. There will also be a 50/50 draw.

“It goes right back to them and relieves the stress of the financials so they can just go and do what they love,” said Dorscht.

The competitive dancers are Ava Forslund, Payton Harding, Piper Johns, Mckinley Groves, Shyanne Noordhof, and Sienna Seaborn (who will not be at the Smithers showcase due to another obligation).

“The showcase is a great opportunity to support the local artists and to really encourage them to do their best when they go out to all these competitions.

They are representing Creative Roots, they are representing Smithers.

To have that local support means a lot to them.”


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Masset’s emergency department faces potential closures
Next story
Police arrest man following report of gunfire near Kitwanga

Just Posted

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead after possibly being struck by a vehicle along Harewood Mines Road on Friday, Jan. 27. (News Bulletin file photo)
Police arrest man following report of gunfire near Kitwanga

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, right, poses with party leader Jagmeet Singh at an NDP fundraiser event at the Highliner Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert Oct. 28. (Photo: Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
Northwest B.C. MP steps into new deputy critic role for fisheries and oceans

A mostly completed Woodworth Dam site on Oct. 17. The reservoir behind the dam structure needed to fill for water to flow over the dam before the city water supply could be reinstated to its primary source, which has now occurred, the City of Prince Rupert announced on Feb. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s dam time in Prince Rupert with Woodworth Lake water conversion

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

Pop-up banner image