Council denies re-opening road closure on Riverside Drive

The owner of 2143 Riverside Drive in Smithers wants to develop an RV park, but needs the town to reconstruct a bridge over Dahlie Creek and re-open access off Main Street at the Riverside trailer park site.

“The sites would be rented for extended stays, possibly monthly and with a strong demand for this type of development and due to lack of housing and rentals in this area,” said John Horlings, owner of the Riverside Drive property.

“For the development to be feasible, I would need direct access off Main Street and Riverside Drive reconstructed to my property, and would only be willing to pursue this development with a commitment from the town.”

In deliberating this request, council’s discussion centred around the fact the necessary re-connection would require rebuilding the bridge over Dahlie Creek and resurfacing the road to connect at Main Street.

The bridge and road were closed in September of 2011, and council does not currently have the funds for flood mitigation or bridge restoration.

Council voted to deny Horlings’ request at this time, but advised if presented with a more complete plan with drawings and cost projections, and planning that addresses the flooding situation, they would be prepared to look at the it.

