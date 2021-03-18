Council awards contract to demolish fire damaged townhouse

The owners of the building failed to act so the town is and will bill the owners for the work

Smithers council has received and approved a tender for the demolition of 1708 Main Street in Smithers, a townhouse that burned in October of 2019. Demolition is to be completed before June 1, 2021.

On October 20, 2019 a fire that originated at the townhouse which spread to the adjoining unit, and while firefighters battled the blaze a third unit sustained water damage.

December 18, 2020 council passed a resolution for a remedial action order for the demolition of the 1708 unit, and to make limited repairs to the unit next door that was damaged.

The owners of the unit were given unil January 31, 2021 to complete the demolition and repairs, but the deadline passed without the work being done.

Town staff put the work out for tender, and at the regular meeting of council March 9 awarded the contract for the quoted amount of $67,200 to Lubbers Construction Crew, with the stipulation that the work be completed by June 1, 2021.

Any and all costs for the demolition and repairs will be invoiced to the owners of the townhouse.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.