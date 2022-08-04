Coastal GasLink and contractors support Smithers wildlife shelter

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society is $6,000 closer to building its new grizzly bear enclosure.

A donation of $3,000 came from Spiecapag MSJV, the prime contractor on Section 8E of the Coastal Gaslink Project, and its workforce accommodation provider, Civeo. TC Energy, CGL’s parent company then provided a 100 per cent match from its employee giving and volunteering program dubbed “Empower.”

“It is important to Spiecapag MSJV and Civeo to provide meaningful support for local community-based programs and services and the people that work selflessly to implement them,” said Joan Goldhawk, manager indigenous and community relations, Spiecapag.

The current grizzly enclosure, built-in 2007 is now too small for the volume of orphaned cubs the wildlife shelter, located on the Telkwa High Road north of Smithers, handles.

“We also picked a more remote location on our property as these highly intelligent animals can quickly become comfortable around human activities,” the NLWS website states.”All in all this project will allow us to take in more cubs and offer them better living accommodations while in our care.”

In its latest construction update, CGL reported more than 50 per cent of pipe installation is now complete in Section 8E which runs from north of Morice Lake to Kitimat.

“We look forward to seeing the impact this will have on grizzly conservation,” said Sophie Perodeau, a Coastal GasLink spokesperson.

– With files from Thom Barker