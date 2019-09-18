CHP candidate kicks off campaign with BBQ

The leader of the Christian Heritage Party (CHP) and candidate for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding kicked off his campaign with a barbecue on Saturday at Tyhee Lake.

More than 40 people showed up to show their support for Rod Taylor.

“This is a great turnout,” said Taylor. “I know some of you came out here specifically to encourage me and you’ve succeeded. We will just keep encouraging ourselves through this campaign.”

“All of you are here to spur us on and to help us reach more voters than ever before with our message of life, family and freedom.”

Taylor went on his leader’s tour before the campaign started so he could be in the riding leading up to the election.

“I’ve be away from home for over 120 days looking for candidates, members and volunteers in every province,” he said. The party now has candidates in every province except one.

Taylor told the group around a campfire that the choices before voters have never been more critical than this year.

“Since the last election, nearly a half million babies have been killed by abortion,” he said. “I haven’t seen the latest numbers but well over 5,000 elderly or disabled Canadians have been killed by taxpayer-funded, doctor-assisted suicide. Some places are trying to prevent suicide, but if you are with this government you are promoting it and we are paying for it.”

Taylor also stressed that CHP can be an alternative to the current government.

“Many people say, ‘well we will have to vote Conservative because who else can fix the problems?’ Just remember, if you are pro-life, under a Conservative government for nine years, four years with a majority, our past prime minister, Mr. Stephen Harper and his inner circle vetoed and undercut four different pro-life measures that were introduced by his own back bench members,” he said.

“We are here for 32 years and have been solidly in protection to innocent human life from conception to natural death; in defence and restoration of traditional marriage; and we stand for freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom to do what is right. We also stand for mandatory balanced budgets.”

The Canadian economy is also a priority to the party, Taylor said, and Canada’s short-term solution should be ‘lower, simpler, flatter taxes.’ The party also believes deficit spending is theft and past governments have been stealing money from our children and grandchildren to buy votes.

Taylor is planning on visiting most of the towns in the riding in the next couple of weeks as well as participating in candidates debates throughout the campaign.