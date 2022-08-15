BV Search and Rescue calls in the 442 Squadron to aid in search

The Cormorant helicopter was able to travel at night, which was key to the success in finding missing hunter

Silverking Helicopter and search crews set out Sunday morning (Aug. 14) to assist in search for missing hunter. (Submitted photo)

The BV Search and Rescue (BVSAR) group called the 442 Squadron and crew with their Cormorant helicopter from Comox, B.C. to support in rescuing a hunter in distress.

Saturday evening, Aug. 13, BVSAR was called in to assist the RCMP in reaching and rescuing a hunter in the remote areas surrounding Dease Lake.

Due to the Cormorant’s ability to travel at night, BVSAR requested the support of the 442 Squadron. They were able to reach the site and extricate the subject in the early hours of the morning.

BVSAR said they are grateful for team members and Silver King Helicopters Inc. for their efforts in preparing a response for Sunday morning in the event the hunter wasn’t found overnight, and for local RCMP, medical staff and fuel resources in Dease Lake for their support to make this operation successful.

“We are a 100 per cent volunteer-run and operated team, fully qualified, and our services are always free. People are sometimes not aware of that,” said Anastasia Ledwon, BVSAR president.


