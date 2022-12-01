(Evan Thompson / The Record/photo)

(Evan Thompson / The Record/photo)

BV Hospice is hosting their Ceremony of Remembering

Remembering family, friends and community members who have died

BV Hospice is hosting their Ceremony of Remembering on Saturday Dec. 10, at 2pm at the Smithers Seniors Activity Centre (behind Coast Mountain).

It is a time to gather and remember loved ones who have passed.

Music, readings, candlelight vigil and a tree ceremony will take place.

Opportunities for those who wish to share will be provided, followed by refreshments and fellowship.

Please spread the word and invite someone along who might benefit from this special event.

Contact BV Hospice @ 250 877-7451 for more info.

Masks are recommended and will be available.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman survives jump into Skeena River

Just Posted

The RCMP logo outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman survives jump into Skeena River

Salmon during the Invisible Migration in a tributary in B.C.’s northwest. (Photo: Tavish Campbell)
DFO inadequately rebuilding B.C. salmon stocks: Audit

Smithers Town Hall. ((Marisca Bakker photo))
Council passes food truck request to staff for recommendation

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, Prince Rupert and Area on Nov. 30. Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight the weather agency stated. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert, North Coast and inland areas