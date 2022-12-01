Remembering family, friends and community members who have died

BV Hospice is hosting their Ceremony of Remembering on Saturday Dec. 10, at 2pm at the Smithers Seniors Activity Centre (behind Coast Mountain).

It is a time to gather and remember loved ones who have passed.

Music, readings, candlelight vigil and a tree ceremony will take place.

Opportunities for those who wish to share will be provided, followed by refreshments and fellowship.

Please spread the word and invite someone along who might benefit from this special event.

Contact BV Hospice @ 250 877-7451 for more info.

Masks are recommended and will be available.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

