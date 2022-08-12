BV Community Foundation awards $100K grant to Witset Ball Park Revitalization project

Improvements to the backstop, dugouts, bleachers, washrooms, fencing, and field will be carried out.

The BV Community Foundation gives a cheque to Witset First Nation Ball Park Revitalization project organizers. (Submitted photo)

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation (BVCF) awarded a significant grant to Witset First Nation in support of the Witset Ball Park Revitalization project.

The $100,000 grant involves upgrading the Witset Youth/Women’s Softball Field to address safety concerns, improve the backstop, dugouts, bleachers, washrooms, fencing, and field.

The improved infrastructure will meet Softball Canada regulations. Because Witset is located halfway between Smithers and Hazelton, it is a convenient and safe space to host games between Hazelton and Smithers leagues and will be utilized by many area organizations, the project says.

“We are thrilled by the support and can now move ahead with the final components of our project,” said Rebecca Morris, sustainable community development officer for Witset First Nation.

The Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, also provided substantial support to the project with a $150,000 grant from their 2022 Field Of Dreams fund.

This BVCF grant is made possible by the generosity of a local donor. The BVCF worked with the donor to find meaningful projects for people across the Bulkley Valley while assisting the foundation in meeting its strategic objectives. This is the first of two Community Impact Grants in 2022. The second project will be announced in the near future.

The purpose of the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is to create opportunities for donors to support local initiatives, organizations, and individuals to improve the quality of life throughout our communities.



